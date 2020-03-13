      Weather Alert

Local Closures-Postponements

In an effort to keep the public informed of local closures for schools and event cancellations/postponements, we are creating this one place to find those updates:

**Updated March 14, 2020 10:40am

School Closures:

Alameda County Closures

Dublin Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13

San Leandro Unified closed March 16 – April 3

Livermore Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13

Contra Costa County Closures

Mt Diablo Unified School District to close March 17, but they have not said for how long

Pittsburg Unified School District closing March 16 for at least two weeks

Antioch Unified School District closed March 16 through March 30

Acalanes Union High School District – distance learning implemented beginning March 16 through April 3

Walnut Creek School District – all schools closed through April 3

San Ramon Valley Unified School District closed March 16 through April 10

San Joaquin County Closures

All San Joaquin County schools closed until April 6

Solano County Closures

All Solano County schools, March 16th-27th

Yolo County Closures

Davis Unified School District, March 16th-April 12th

