Local Closures-Postponements
green chalkboard
In an effort to keep the public informed of local closures for schools and event cancellations/postponements, we are creating this one place to find those updates:
**Updated March 14, 2020 10:40am
School Closures:
Alameda County Closures
Dublin Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13
San Leandro Unified closed March 16 – April 3
Livermore Unified School District closed March 16 – April 13
Contra Costa County Closures
Mt Diablo Unified School District to close March 17, but they have not said for how long
Pittsburg Unified School District closing March 16 for at least two weeks
Antioch Unified School District closed March 16 through March 30
Acalanes Union High School District – distance learning implemented beginning March 16 through April 3
Walnut Creek School District – all schools closed through April 3
San Ramon Valley Unified School District closed March 16 through April 10
San Joaquin County Closures
All San Joaquin County schools closed until April 6
Solano County Closures
All Solano County schools, March 16th-27th
Yolo County Closures
Davis Unified School District, March 16th-April 12th