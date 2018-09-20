Let’s Go Pink! For the month of October, 7 Flags Car Wash is partnering with the
Susan G. Komen foundation to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer as well
as to raise money to find a cure to eliminate breast cancer completely.
7 Flags Car Wash will be donating $1 for every Full service car wash as well as
$1 for every Fastpass sold in the month of October and will also be taking
donations from their loyal customers.
Breast Cancer donations will be accepted at any of the three full service
locations, in Vallejo, Vacaville, and Fairfield. For more information visit
www.7flagscarwash.com
Local Businesses Donating to the Cause
Let’s Go Pink! For the month of October, 7 Flags Car Wash is partnering with the