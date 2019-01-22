Life Lessons From The Incomparable Betty White

We lost iconic actress Carol Channing last week at age 97, and now we celebrate the very much alive “Golden Girl” Betty White on her 97th birthday…allegedly she was out running errands before a low-key celebration with family and friends last week. Paparazzi caught up with Betty as she was being escorted by her limo driver, and she was all smiles for the cameras. Betty White, who was born in 1922, is quoted as saying “the secret to my extraordinary longevity is vodka and hot dogs, in that order.” She is also known to adhere to the philosophy of kindness and encouragement, rather than constant negativity. Happy Birthday Betty, and thanks for the sage advice 🙂

John Young