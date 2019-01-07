Library Literacy Needs Volunteers

The Solano County Literacy Program is looking for Adult Literacy Volunteer tutors. Literacy is vital for a healthy and thriving community. More than 60,000 adults in Solano County are functionally illiterate, meaning that the reading and writing skills they have are inadequate to manage their daily living and employment tasks beyond a basic level. Children whose parents struggle with reading and writing skills are more likely to struggle in school and have low literacy skills themselves. Teaching an adult to read, write, and/or improve their English speaking skills can have far reaching effects in our community. A recent study found that adult literacy students realize an increase of about $10,000 dollars in their annual income after receiving 100 hours of literacy instruction.

You can help improve your community by becoming a volunteer tutor. Tutor preparation gives you all of the tools you need to help someone else with their reading, writing or speaking skills. Tutors don’t have to have prior experience, just your commitment of time is needed, and in 3 hours a week, you can help change a life and your community. The next tutor orientations are Wednesday, January 9th from 6-8 PM or Saturday January 12th from 10 Am-Noon. For more information, visit www.solanolibrary.com—click Literacy or call 1-800-450-7885 or 707-784-1526.