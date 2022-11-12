Leaven Kids Needs Volunteers To Help Kids And Communities Rise

In 2009, community leaders, Churches, The City of Fairfield, and the County of Solano identified a need to improve the quality of the most under-privileged neighborhoods in the City of Fairfield. This group of entities helped create The Leaven, now known as “Leaven Kids”: an after-school tutoring and mentoring program that shows care and compassion for and proactively addresses the needs of at-risk youth and their families. Leaven Kids programs feature a dynamic volunteer force eager to engage in active service to help their neighbors. Together these volunteers, through grassroots efforts, continue to provide services to youth at the Leaven Kids after-school tutoring centers throughout Solano County. These centers can use your help! If you’d like to offer a few hours a week to volunteer – whether as a mentor, teacher or organizer – reach out to Leaven Kids today at www.LeavenKids.org 🙂