Learn More About The Mare Island Naval Shipyard

Jim Kern, Executive Director of the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, will give a virtual presentation on the history of Mare Island Naval Shipyard, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25. This special event is free and open to the public as part of the Solano County Genealogical Society’s celebration of its 40th anniversary.
Mare Island Naval Shipyard was the first United States naval base on the west coast. Established in 1854, the shipyard played an enormous part in Vallejo history and was once one of the busiest shipyards in the world. It closed in 1996 and has been open to the public since 2004.
Jim Kern has been the Executive Director of the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum since 1989. The museum, located in Vallejo’s historic Old City Hall, has five galleries devoted to the history of Vallejo and Mare Island, including a working submarine periscope.
If interested in attending this presentation, please email the society at [email protected] no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, and request an invitation. More information on the event can be found on the society’s webpage at www.scgsca.org.
