LAPS Animal-Assisted Therapy Team Handling Skills Class

The 6-week session starts Friday, September 7th (evening session – handlers only) and continues each Saturday, September 8th, and October 6th with a pet. There will be no class Easter weekend.

Saturday classes held at Napa Valley Dog Training Club in Napa from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Our goal is to give you the tools to help your pet be a successful therapy partner. During the class, you will learn the best way to communicate with your pet, and honestly assess your pet’s behavior and comfort level.

The class includes extensive written materials, practicing required skills, building teamwork, role-play scenarios, working with healthcare equipment and distractions.

Because lessons build on skills learned in earlier weeks, we ask that participants plan to attend ALL sessions. If you have a scheduling conflict, please let us know at the time of registration.

Teams who attend all class sessions will receive a certificate of completion. This certificate does not indicate team registration or membership in LAPS; nor does completion of the class imply certification/registration as a Therapy

LAPS Team Evaluations on October 14th

Teams interested in joining LAPS will be offered evaluations on this date. Following a successful evaluation, the team will join LAPS as a Trainee Team and begin working alongside experienced LAPS teams during a short 3-month period. With the successful completion of this trainee period, and determination that the team has demonstrated satisfactory skills, the team will become a Certified LAPS Therapy Team.

New Team Orientation on October 19th

Upon passing the team evaluation, new LAPS volunteers will attend an Orientation (evening session – handlers only) to help them get ready for visits.

CAPERS Team Training on October 20th

CAPERS (Children and Pets Enjoy Reading Success) training is optional for those teams assessed appropriately to work with children in reading programs.

Class Fee: LAPS team: $75 Non-LAPS team: $105

We offer a discount to teams wishing to join LAPS because they will donate time and resources to our group that non-LAPS teams will not.

We firmly believe all teams need these foundation skills to be safe and effective in their volunteer service. To that end,

we invite teams to take our class even if they do not intend to pursue LAPS membership. If you do not intend to join LAPS, please indicate on the Class Registration that you are a “non-LAPS team.”

Complete and submit a Registration for Handling Skills Class, along with a copy of pet’s current vaccination records and class fee payment by August 24, 2018. Download Registration PDF and mail to our PO Box 6596, Napa, CA 94581.

Call our office at 707-265-6642 or email us at info@lovinganimalsprovidingsmiles.orgif you have any questions.