Lake Solano Canoe Tour

Possible caption for attached photos: “Park visitors explore Pleasants Creek by canoe. Lake Solano Docents will be offering multiple guided canoe outings this month and next.” Photo credit Marc Hoshovsky.
Lake Solano Docents offer guided canoe outings
With the holiday season wrapping up, now is the best time to get outside! The Lake Solano Docents invite you to enjoy a guided canoe tour (splashing optional) or other program. These volunteer guides have multiple events scheduled in January and February that are sure to delight and educate park visitors:
- Sunday, January 26, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm: Guided Canoe Tour
- Sunday, February 23, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm: Guided Canoe Tour
All events are free and family-friendly (children 8 and above with adult supervision). Please dress in layers, and wear clothes and shoes that can get wet!
Register for canoe tours and find the full calendar at our website. Continue to enjoy the park by renting a campsite for the weekend! Parking at Lake Solano Park is $6.00, payable (cash/check, exact change only) at the entrance kiosk on the day use side. For questions, call the Putah Creek Council office at 530-795-3006.
