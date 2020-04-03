KUIC Quarantine Karaoke

Let’s support our Healthcare Workers and First Responders with “Quarantine Karaoke!”
Not sure if you know this, but one shift change at most hospitals happens at 8pm. Lately people have been going outside to howl, to show support for the heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus. One of our listeners, Valerie, who said her 82-year-old mom goes outside to howl and thought it would be great to get people to sing.
We thought it was a great idea – a way to socialize with neighbors, but still keeping a safe distance away. We’re calling it “Quarantine Karaoke” and we are going to kick it off at 8pm on Friday, April 3rd with Queen’s “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions”.
Get the lyrics to We Will Rock You by clicking HERE
Get the lyrics to We are the Champions by clicking HERE
Join us on your porch and remember to keep your distance. WE WANT TO SEE PICTURES AND VIDEOS OF YOUR QUARANTINE KARAOKE! Submit them in the gallery below (they will need to be approved before they display).
Also, if you have a song you think would be great for “Quarantine Karaoke”, make a comment on social media or click HERE to send us an email.