KUIC Medic Ambulance 1st Annual Radiothon for The Leaven

KUIC and Medic Ambulance have partnered to bring you the

1st Annual Radio-thon for The Leaven

on Friday, December 14th

from 5am-6pm

The Leaven works in partnership with members of the local community; including businesses, police and fire departments, local government, school administrators and teachers, church groups and concerned neighbors to bring after-school mentoring and tutoring programs as a revitalization tool to struggling neighborhoods where drop-out rates are out of control and gangs threaten the peace of the community. We believe in living out our Christian faith through after-school programs, community activities, family support and nurturing to our neighbors.

With the support of the entire community we bring hope and proven success through early education intervention — and inspire neighborhoods to rise up and take on their challenges together.

Your donations will help support these students and programs – $25 will support one student for one month.

We want to thank our generous sponsors of the upcoming radio-thon:

Garton Tractor

Vacaville Chamber of Commerce

Tails of the City

La Cabana

A1 Guaranteed Heating & Air

Regency Dental

OK Corral Western & Work Wear