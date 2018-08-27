Saturday, September 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the King-Swett Ranches

Nature Hike: Explore the hills between Fairfield, Benicia, and Vallejo. Participants will get a workout, see spring wildflowers, and learn about the birds and other wildlife that call this area home. The community is encouraged to take advantage of this special opportunity because the King-Swett Ranches are otherwise closed. Up to six miles. Free. Meeting location is at the Red Top Rd. Park & Ride.

Pre-registration recommended.