Kids’ Hike: Ring in the MOO year! at Lynch Canyon

Monday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lynch Canyon
Kid’s Hike- Ring in the MOO year!: Spend the day off with the kids to join Solano Land Trust and the amazing kid’s hike docents on a hike to learn all about the free-range cows at Lynch Canyon! Meeting location: Lynch Canyon Parking lot at 9:45. Wear good walking shoes and bring water and snacks.
If it is raining, mud boots are advised.
RSVP Recommended
Free.
*NOTE: There is a separate parking fee of $6 at Lynch Canyon, cash or check, payable to Solano County Parks.