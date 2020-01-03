      Weather Alert

Kids’ Hike: Ring in the MOO year! at Lynch Canyon

Monday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lynch Canyon

Kid’s Hike- Ring in the MOO year!:  Spend the day off with the kids to join Solano Land Trust and the amazing kid’s hike docents on a hike to learn all about the free-range cows at Lynch Canyon! Meeting location: Lynch Canyon Parking lot at 9:45.  Wear good walking shoes and bring water and snacks.

 

If it is raining, mud boots are advised.

RSVP Recommended

Free.

*NOTE: There is a separate parking fee of $6 at Lynch Canyon, cash or check, payable to Solano County Parks.

