Saturday, September 22 from 9:45 a.m. to Noon at Lynch Canyon

Kids’ Hike: Families are invited to join us in exploring the beauty of Lynch Canyon Open Space Park. This month we will be strolling through this gorgeous park while using the natural setting to inspire nature journaling. Meet in the parking lot at 9:45. The hike is free and for kids of all ages.

Parking is $6 (we are not able to make change). Be sure to bring snacks and plenty of water.