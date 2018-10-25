Kids Day at the Adobe

Come and see the historic Peña Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County. Dating back to 1842, the Adobe was once the home of the Juan Felipe Peña family, who with the Vacas, settled in Vacaville over one hundred seventy-five years ago. Stop in the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum, and see local artifacts that include Peña family children’s toys, ladies dresses from the turn of the century and a woolly mammoth bone!

Fun activities will include acorn grinding on authentic mortar and pestles, making corn husk dolls, and writing with quill pens & ink. Visit with farm animals from the PreetiRang Sanctuary. PreetiRang provides a safe, secure and loving home to animals in danger of harm. Learn the important work they do on 40 acres of pasture and wetlands which are home to rescued farm animals.

Robert Magarrell of Travis Air Force Base is a family man, and kid at heart, who finds joy in the small and simple things in life like playing his harmonica. Sgt. Magarrell’s book “Mr. Cat and the Mat” is first in a series of Mr. Cat stories. The focus of his story centers on teaching a valuable life lesson to children with rhyme and humor. It’s a fun book for kids to read with wonderful illustrations by Easter Joyce Diaz. Magarrell will be conducting readings and signing copies of his book during the “Kids Day” event.

Bring a picnic lunch, test your skill at the horseshoe pits, stroll the historic grounds, enjoy cookies and treats and don’t forget to have your face painted!