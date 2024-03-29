Kids’ Day At The Adobe: Saturday, April 6th from 11am-2pm

Bring the kids and come see the historic Peña Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County: April 6th from 11 to 2! Dating back to 1842, the Adobe was once the home of the Juan Felipe Peña family who, with the Vacas, settled in Vacaville over one hundred seventy-five years ago. Meet Cecelia Peña and Darlene Coombs Peña, 5th generation Peña descendants! Visit the Mowers-Goheen Museum and see local artifacts that include a woolly mammoth bone!

There will be lots of fun activities, including face painting! Make a corn husk doll to take home! Our Native American Park Docents Armando Perez and James Tunstall will be speaking with park visitors of the Native Americans who lived here before the Peñas and Vacas arrived in the Lagoon Valley.

Kids love ponies! Christiane from the Christiane Noelting Dressage Center in Vacaville will be sharing one of her well trained ponies and the important work they do at one of California’s finest equestrian facilities.

Sue Chan from California Education Through Animals (CETA) Foundation will be joining the fun! Chan will bring a few animals from her Phoenix Ranch on Midway Road while she chats with park visitors about her book “The Whisperers’ Way” for teaching and healing children and animals through knowledge, wisdom and heart. Proceeds from her book support the non-profit mission of CETA Foundation/Phoenix Ranch. Joining Sue, Ariana Hoolihan from Winters and her ram Bailey will be visiting with children. Ariana bottle fed Bailey as a lamb!

Teenage kids will enjoy listening to the music of Glass Cactus! Glass Cactus is the performance band from Vacaville’s School of Rock! These talented 11-18 year-olds from School of Rock combine music lessons with band rehearsals and perform throughout the year!

This event is free! There is no charge for admission to the park, adobe or museum. For questions call (707) 447-0518 or e-mail us at [email protected].