“Kids Day at the Adobe” At Peña Adobe Park Saturday, May 6th!

The Peña Adobe Historical Society will host Kid’s Day at the Adobe at the Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. originally scheduled for April 1st and cancelled due to current parking lot conditions from the recent wet weather.

Sue Chan from California Education Through Animals (CETA) Foundation will be joining the fun! Chan will bring a few animals from her Phoenix Ranch on Midway Road while she chats with park visitors about her new book “The Whisperers’ Way” for teaching and healing children and animals through knowledge, wisdom and heart. Proceeds from her book supports the non-profit mission of CETA Foundation/Phoenix Ranch.

Joining Sue, Quinton Mendoza, local diving coach of the 707 Diving team will also be on hand to share his love of reptiles! Also joining the fun will be Fairfield Police Officer Michael Peña and his K9 partner Cort! Cort has served eight years with the Fairfield Police department and was recently awarded the accolade of a rarely-given Purple Heart medal! Come to the Peña Adobe and congratulate our local K9 hero, Cort!

Enjoy cookies and treats while listening to the music of the Vacaville Jammers, directed by Terry and Leslie Cloper. The Jammers sing and play a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and harmonica. And don’t forget to get your face painted!

This event is free! There is no charge for admission to the park, adobe or museum. For questions call (707) 447-0518 or e-mail us at [email protected].