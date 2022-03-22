“Kid’s Day At the Adobe!” at Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville On April 2

There will be lots of fun activities, including grinding corn on authentic mortar and pestles. Our Native American Park Docents Armando Perez and James Tunstall will be speaking with park visitors of the Native Americans who lived here before the Peñas and Vacas arrived in the Lagoon Valley.
McQueeney’s Goat Ranch will also be joining the fun! The McQueeneys have been raising goats for over 10 years and are happy to share their gentle, sweet natured goats with us! Visit with these naturally curious animals and learn how goats provide a natural and organic way to clear land of overgrown brush and invasive plants without harming our environment!
Robert Magarrell of Travis Air Force Base is a family man, and kid at heart, who finds joy in the small and simple things in life like playing his harmonica. Sgt. Magarrell’s book “Mr. Cat and the Mat” is first in a series of Mr. Cat stories. The focus of his story centers on teaching a valuable life lesson to children with rhyme and humor. It’s a fun book for kids to read with wonderful illustrations by Easter Joyce Diaz. Magarrell will be conducting readings and signing copies of his book during the “Kids Day” event.
Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy under towering oak trees and listen to the music of the Vacaville Jammers, directed by Terry and Leslie Cloper, the Jammers sing and play a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and harmonica.
This event is free! There is no charge for admission to the park, adobe or museum. For questions call (707) 447-0518. If you have a passion for local history and are interested in tours, volunteering, or more information, e-mail us at [email protected].