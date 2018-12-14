Kick the Butts -Upcoming Smoking Cessation Class

Do you want to start the New Year smoke-free? Get Free Help To Quit Smoking & Kick The Butts In 2019!

Kick the Butts is a series of five classes for adults that focus on overcoming nicotine addiction by using support systems, rewards, and nutrition & stress reduction techniques.

5 Monday Classes – January 7th – February 4th, 2019, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

at the Family Health Services Pediatric Primary Care Services 2101 Courage Dr. Fairfield

SA Group Room (check-in at the first desk from the main entrance)

Register By Calling: (707) 784-8900

Check Out Other Free Resources:

www.VibeSolano.com/tobacco-free-solano

California Smokers’ Helpline

1-800-NO-BUTTS

www.NoButts.org

Presented by Solano County Health and Social Services Solano County Public Health Health Promotion and Community Wellness Bureau