Kick the Butts -Upcoming Smoking Cessation Class

Do you want to start the New Year smoke-free? Get Free Help To Quit Smoking & Kick The Butts In 2019!
Kick the Butts is a series of five classes for adults that focus on overcoming nicotine addiction by using support systems, rewards, and nutrition & stress reduction techniques.
5 Monday Classes – January 7th – February 4th, 2019, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
at the Family Health Services Pediatric Primary Care Services 2101 Courage Dr. Fairfield
SA Group Room (check-in at the first desk from the main entrance)
Register By Calling: (707) 784-8900
Check Out Other Free Resources:
www.VibeSolano.com/tobacco-free-solano
California Smokers’ Helpline
1-800-NO-BUTTS
Presented by Solano County Health and Social Services Solano County Public Health Health Promotion and Community Wellness Bureau