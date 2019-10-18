Keys to College Financing
Travis Credit Union, invites local individuals, families and students to
learn the basics of college financing. Don’t be caught off guard by the cost of college. Understand all your payment options, the best ways to save and how to manage student loan debt.
The free community seminar will take place on Monday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the JFK Library, Program Room, located at 505 Santa Clara Street, Vallejo, CA where expert advice and resources for college financing will be made available to the public.
Rising college tuition costs continue to outpace inflation. This seminar will teach the basics of college financing and how to get the most out of the money available. Learn how to use long- term savings, understand financial aid opportunities and hit the books to fund your college dreams.
October 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
JFK Library
505 Santa Clara St
Vallejo, CA