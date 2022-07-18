Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Announcements
Keep Kids Safe And Healthy During Extreme Heat!
Children are especially vulnerable to the heat, so make sure you are prepared!
Tips to ensure children are protected include:
1. Staying hydrated
2. Wearing and reapplying sunscreen
3. Wearing light-weight and light-colored clothing that fits loosely
4. Taking frequent breaks in the shade or AC
For more information, visit
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html
Recently Played
Wednesday, July 20th, 2022
#Trending
Tony Wade Book Signing At Vacaville Museum 8/6!
Another Shelter Pet Makes His Way Into Our Hearts
The National Hemophilia Foundation Helps With Blood-Based Disorders
Keep Kids Safe And Healthy During Extreme Heat!
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On