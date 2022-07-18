      Weather Alert

Keep Kids Safe And Healthy During Extreme Heat!

Children are especially vulnerable to the heat, so make sure you are prepared!
Tips to ensure children are protected include:
1. Staying hydrated
2. Wearing and reapplying sunscreen
3. Wearing light-weight and light-colored clothing that fits loosely
4. Taking frequent breaks in the shade or AC

Recently Played

Wednesday, July 20th, 2022
#Trending
Tony Wade Book Signing At Vacaville Museum 8/6!
Another Shelter Pet Makes His Way Into Our Hearts
The National Hemophilia Foundation Helps With Blood-Based Disorders
Keep Kids Safe And Healthy During Extreme Heat!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On