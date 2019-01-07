Take charge of your health! Join us for the launch of

“Just Check It: Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program”.

Thursday, January 17th 3:30 pm-6:30 pm

Fairfield Civic Center Library.

Bring family and friends who need to know their blood pressure numbers.

Learn how to borrow free blood pressure monitors from all Solano libraries!

Join the celebration with, free food, free prizes, free blood pressure checks, and free blood sugar screening.

MOBEC – Touro’s Mobile Diabetes Education Center will at the library offering both free blood pressure checks and free blood sugar screenings.

Start 2019 in charge of your health!