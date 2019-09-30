Junior Wildcats Youth Football and Cheerleading 21+ Casino Night Fundraiser

The Junior Wildcats Youth Football and Cheerleading organization will be holding a 21+ Casino Night fundraiser event at the Three Oaks Community Center in Vacaville at 7 pm on Saturday, October 12th.
The Junior Wildcats are a non-profit organization and the funds raised will be utilized to maintain equipment and keep the cost of registration low so children can afford to participate in youth football and cheerleading.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. Poker tournament $40. Casino play only $30. Pre-sale tickets include dinner and $5 worth of drink tickets. There is a no host bar and the top 5 chip holders will win cash prizes (Visa Gift Cards). There will also be raffle prizes.
Contact the Junior Wildcats at www.VacavilleJrWildcats.org for more information.