Juneteenth Gets Celebrated For Two Days On The Suisun City Waterfront

I received a nice note from Karina Cook, The Marketing Chairperson for The Suisun City Juneteenth Celebration Committee, about their upcoming “Juneteenth Family Block Party” on The Suisun City Waterfront Saturday and Sunday, June 15th and June 16th. Karina described the family-friendly event as “[A] special day [that] will feature live music, delicious local food, unique artisan shopping, and engaging activities suitable for the whole family, celebrating the heritage and freedom of Black Americans.” Her note got me thinking not only about Juneteenth itself, the now Federal Holiday (signed into being by President Biden in 2021) that is recognized on June 19th to commemorate the end of slavery in our country, but also how lucky I am to work for a company that encourages its employees to use that day off to participate in meaningful community projects and celebrations. I don’t recall learning anything significant about Juneteenth as a child in The Orange County Public School System in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, so as an adult who believes unapologetically in inclusion and restitution, I’ve been trying to “catch up” when it comes to this important Holiday. One way we can all learn more and engage more is to attend events like the one Karina talks about; more information is available under the “Announcements” section at www.kuic.com 🙂

John