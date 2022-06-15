      Weather Alert

Juneteenth Celebration In Fairfield On 6/18!

Come Witness HISTORY In The MAKING!!
Hosted By:
 Solano County Black Chamber of Commerce. This Will Be The First Time Every Juneteenth Celebration In The City Of Fairfield, Ca. What a Better Way To Start With Father’s Day Weekend 👏.
(It Will Be Held On Solano County Green Lawn)

Recently Played

Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
#Trending
Nut Tree Plaza's First Free "2022 Summer Music Concert Series" Thru July 9th!
Solano County Animal Shelter Offering FREE Pet Adoptions For Summer!
Free Summer Meals For Kids Through Solano Public Health
Juneteenth Celebration In Fairfield On 6/18!
Want to earn some extra cash for gas? Work as a Promotions Assistance at KUIC events.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On