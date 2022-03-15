Jump On The “Peace Train For Ukraine” Fundraising Concert In Vallejo This Sunday

Here is a wonderful way to do something to help Ukrainians displaced and injured by war: be a part of this Sunday’s “Peace Train for Ukraine” concert at The Empress Theatre in Vallejo from 4 to 8pm. The concert is going to feature some amazing talent, from Joe Satriani drummer Jeff Campitelli, to Boston guitarist David Sikes to Carlos Reyes and Alvon Johnson (check out the full line up on the pictured poster). The funds raised go to support Doctors Without Borders, an organization musician (and Sunkings Beatles tribute band member) Drew Harrison has supported for years. “This is what musicians can do to help in a time of international crisis: we play to raise money and awareness” Drew said earlier this week on The KUIC Hometown Morning Show, “sometimes that’s all we can do. Help fix broken bodies and broken spirits.” Get ticket info at www.empresstheatre.org
John Young