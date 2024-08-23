Join Vacaville Museum Guild For Their “Crafts In The Courtyard Sale September 14th

This year the Vacaville Museum Guild will hold a Courtyard Sale on Saturday,

September 14th, in the courtyard of the Vacaville Museum: 213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville.

The museum will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM that day; it will be a great day for Fall shopping in the downtown!

Museum staff look forward to providing an opportunity for the community to shop in an

outdoor setting with breakfast refreshments available.

This event is a fundraiser for the Vacaville Museum Guild. Vendors include Tupperware, jewelry, woodworking, and MORE!

Interested vendors are encouraged to apply by calling Pat Zetah at 707-290-3181 or contact by email: [email protected].