Join The Youth Suicide Awareness And Prevention Walk In Vallejo On 9/23

Did you know that suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for middle and high school age youth (ages 12-18)? It is also the 2nd leading cause of death among college students.

More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, COMBINED.

Something has to change.

Please join NAMI Solano County as we bring awareness to this public health crisis, and share ways on how we can all help prevent it. There will be speakers, community resources and other guests who will be helping to share what we can all do to help prevent suicide in our communities.

This event is FREE.

Limited T-shirts will be available for purchase on the day of the event.

For more information, please visit: bit.ly/youthsuicidewalkvallejo

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you there!