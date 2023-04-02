Join The YLI Sacred Heart Institute’s Spring Salad Luncheon Fundraiser on 4/21

The Young Ladies Institute of St. Peter’s Church invites Dixon, and the surrounding communities to our annual Spring Salad Luncheon on Friday, April 21st at St. Peter’s Parish Hall: 105 S Second Street in Dixon! The all-you-can-eat salad bar, beverages and desserts will be available from 11:30-1:00 PM, and there will be many opportunity baskets to win. Tickets are available at the door for $15.00/person. Bring a friend, neighbor, spouse and have a fun afternoon at this informal event! YLI uses the proceeds from this event to fund local scholarships and other charities in the community.

For more information, contact Karen E. Hamera, President of YLI Sacred Heart #141, at 707-373-3362 🙂