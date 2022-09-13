Join The Wreath Project For A FUNdraiser At Hooby’s In Winters On 9/30!

We’re trying something new this year: will be having a dinner/dance event at Hooby’s Brewery and Farm! There will be some fundraising going on, but for the most part we’d like to invite the community to spend some time together, enjoy some good food and listen to some great music! Our Wreath Project activities for 2022/2023 include the following:

Bough Placement information for 2022: The bough placement date has been set and it is Saturday, December 10th, starting at 8 AM. Volunteers will be needed for:

**Friday, December 9th; unloading trucks at SVNC (adults and teenagers)

**Saturday, December 10th; bough placement (all ages)

**Saturday, January 14th; SVNC clean up day (all ages)

Donations accepted year-round: Checks may be made out and mailed to:

RememberAVet.net, PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694

Or on-line donations – https://www.gofundme.com/f/ 2022-wreath-project