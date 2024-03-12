Join The Rowland Freedom Center For Their Next “Faces Of Freedom” Presentation On March 23rd

The next “Faces of Freedom” speakers series at The Rowland Freedom Center takes place Saturday, March 23rd from 10am to 12noon; this presentation will focus on the World War II Battle for the Island of Peleliu. This battle was the bloodiest battle for the Marines in all of the war.

Rhonda Lomeli, the daughter of Alfred Lomeli who was in the battle, will be speaking about him and his brother Raul and their service in the South Pacific. Rhonda has also written a book on the subject of her dad and her uncle’s military time called “Semper Fi, Marine,” and she will be holding a book signing after the event.

For more information about this event and The Rowland Freedom Center in general, contact:

Paul Mirich, General Manager