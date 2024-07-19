Join The Motorcycling Community For The 24th Annual Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run On August 10th

It’s here again, for it’s 24th year: The Sarah Renee Phillips ANNIVERSARY MOTORCYCLE RUN!

Dear Friends,

On April 6th 2000, The Phillip’s Family’s 13-year-old daughter Sarah was tragically murdered in her home right after coming home from school. She was an 8th grade student at Vaca Pena Middle School and would have gone on to Will C. Wood High School. To keep Sarah’s memory alive at Will C. Wood, they have created a scholarship fund in her name, specifically for deserving students where she would have graduated. For the past 20 years, local motorcycle riders have come together to remember Sarah with an “Annual Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run”. Over the last 23 years, through generous support of riders, friends, and local merchants, nearly $85,000 dollars has been raised and given to deserving graduates so far. With this money, The Phillips Family has established the “Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Scholarships awarded from this fund go to students who have overcome personal hardships or obstacles to successfully graduate from Will C. Wood High School.

Thank you sincerely for any contribution you can make to assist Will C. Wood graduates and keep Sarah’s memory alive!

The run begins at Miss Darla’s Lounge (110 Peabody Rd. in Vacaville) on Saturday, August 10th; sign in starts at 8:30am. Activities will include Cornhole Tournament

• Car Show • Kids Zone • Raffle • Run pins for first 60 participants

The run concludes at Green River Brewing & Taproom (4513 Putah Creek Rd) in Winters!

Hope to see old friends and new faces at this year’s event!

Sincerely,

Glenn J. Phillips

Director and Father

707-624-6310

Memorial Scholarship Fund

991 Cloverbrook Circle.

Vacaville, CA 95687

(707)624-6310 Tax ID# 20-1536384