Join The Females In Flag Football Clinic On March 10th At Solano Community College!

Join the Females in Flag movement on Sunday, March 10th at Solano College in Fairfield! This is an introductory and skill-building flag football camp for girls 4 years old to 18 years old that is intended to introduce the game of NFL Flag Football to newcomers, or to enhance the skills of those already playing the game.

The Coach Sarna League is committed to the revolution of women’s flag football. We presently have the largest All-Girls League in NorCal and look to continue that trend. Flag football is not only a high school sport but is now a collegiate sport with scholarship opportunities. Unlike soccer, basketball, and softball, flag football is a new frontier that is not over saturated with experience, meaning the opportunity for collegiate scholarships are much greater through flag football. Flag football is also a new Olympic sport, debuting in 2028.

Our cost-free camp will be organized in two-hour slots by age group beginning at 9am. This means our youngest girls (Preschool to 4th grade) will be there from 9am-11am. The next group (5th-8th grade) from 11:30am-1:30pm, and the last group (9th-12th grade) from 2pm-4pm.

All participants need to be registered ahead of time AND need to wear sports attire: athletic shorts or pants and athletic shoes (preferably cleats – soccer cleats are good). Jerseys from any team sport is highly recommended to represent how many diverse paths girls are taking to flag football (i.e. soccer, basketball, softball, tennis, volleyball, cheerleading, etc). Players should bring their own water bottles.

We will have food available for purchase from Mi Jalisco Taquizas at the event (portion of the proceeds go to support The Coach Sarna League).

We are going to have former, and potentially current, NFL football players and professional Women’s Flag Football Players helping at the event.

Players will go through drills in: passing, catching, agility, defense coverage, offensive schemes, and defensive schemes.

Address of camp: 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield, CA. Attendees should arrive 30 minutes early to check-in and suit up.