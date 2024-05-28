95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Join The Community For The Suisun City Juneteenth Celebration At The Suisun Waterfront On June 15th And 16th 

Image courtesy of The Suisun City Juneteenth Committee

Suisun City Juneteenth Celebration Committee is pleased to announce the upcoming Juneteenth Family Block Party on The Suisun waterfront June 15th and 16th! This FREE family event promises to be a significant occasion for the entire community, with awesome activities and fun planned for both days from 10am to 5pm!
This special day will feature live music, delicious local food, unique artisan shopping, and engaging activities suitable for the whole family, celebrating the heritage and freedom of Black Americans.
For more information, contact:
Karina Cook
Marketing Chair
Juneteenth Committee
707-430-2616

