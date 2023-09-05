Join The Community For The Rowland Freedom Center’s “Planes, Trains, And Automobiles” on 9/16

The Rowland Freedom Center is delighted to present the 2nd annual Planes, Trains, and Automobiles! It’s a car show, train show, and historic plane display all rolled into one exciting event on Saturday September 16th from 9am-2pm, located at the Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville. The car show, where guests can vote on their favorite cars, will feature a variety of vehicles including classic, antique, military, motorcycles and more. Also on display are extraordinary model train layouts and additional tickets can be purchased to ride the California Dream Express train. Warbird planes will be featured in addition to the museum’s unique collections and immersive displays.

There will be food and a raffle to support the Rowland Freedom Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit museum. This event is fun for the whole family! Admission is only $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and under age 5 are free! Military with ID are $5. Questions? Contact: