Join The Community For The “Out Of The Darkness” Campus Walk On 4/22

Image Courtesy of AFSP 2023
My name is Shari Papadopoulos and I am a parent of a sophomore student at Rodriguez High School. Together with fellow parent, Christina McDuffey, we want to invite the community to join us at an important  event we’re hosting at Rodriguez High School on Saturday, April 22nd. With the increasing numbers of young people being affected by mental health crises, we felt it was important to raise awareness, share resources and reduce the stigma by hosting an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Campus Walk  for the community members of Solano County.
With the community’s help, the AFSP Greater San Francisco Bay Area Chapter will be able to maximize our mission impact by reaching and serving more people through lifesaving programs and resources for the members of Solano County.
 

Shari Papadopoulos

2023 Solano County Campus Walk Chair
707.344.3143
Join us at the Solano County Campus Walk at Rodriguez HS
April 22, 2023   |   Register at www.afsp.org/solano

