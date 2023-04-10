Join The Community For The 2023 Wildfire Safety Expo on April 15th!

Join home and business owners, farmers, ranchers and property owners at this year’s Wildfire Safety Expo at Solano Community College on Saturday, April 15th from 10am to 3pm: 4000 Suisun Valley Rd. in Fairfield! This FREE event will feature Wildfire Preparedness Demonstrations, hands-on activities, a Kids Zone and the chance to talk with Fire Prevention Professionals about how to keep you, your family and your property safe during Wildfire Season! Special appearances by Smokey Bear, Captain Cal, and KUIC’s Ron Brown (on Saturday from 10 to 12). More info available at www.GVFSC.org. See you all there!