Join The Community At The Markham Elementary School May Days Spring Vendor Fair May 6th!

Come “Shop Local” at several great local businesses all in one place, at the May Days Spring Vendor Fair! Happening May 6th from 10-2 at Markham Elementary in Vacaville! Besides the great shopping, you’ll find food vendors and a kid zone with a mobile petting zoo, a bounce house and face painting, too! Enjoy some quality family time while shopping for gifts for your mom (or even for yourself)! Hope to see you there!