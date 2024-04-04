95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Join The Community At The Dixon Family Services Open House On April 18th

Join The Community At The Dixon Family Services Open House On April 18th
Image courtesy of Dixon Family Services

Dixon Family Services is celebrating their 40th year in business and service to our local communities with needed human services programs.  As part of that recognition, DFS is having an Open House at the Dixon Family Services building on Thursday, April 18th from 4:30 – 6:30 PM: 155 North Second Street in Dixon!

The community is invited to join them for light refreshments, a Ribbon Cutting with the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and optional tours of their building and programs.

At 5:15 that evening all guests are invited to join DFS staff in a group photo and ribbon cutting; the staff also plan to make a brief presentation about DFS and how community members can become more involved in DFS programs and partnerships.  For questions or more information, please email [email protected].

