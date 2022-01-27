Join The California Conservation Corps!

Local chapter: 1020 Chadbourne Road Fairfield, CA 94534 916-708-8621
We want to get the word out to young people to join this awesome organization!
The California Conservation Corps is a department within the California Natural Resources Agency. We are the oldest and largest conservation corps in the nation. Our program provides young adults 18 – 25 years old a year of paid service to the State of California. During their year of service, Corpsmembers work on environmental projects and respond to natural and man-made disasters. Through this work, they gain skills and experience that lead to meaningful careers. Our motto is ‘Hard Work, Low Pay, Miserable Conditions and More!’ We are dedicated to developing our Corpsmembers into citizens with character, credentials, and commitment. Governor Jerry Brown established the CCC in 1976, modeled after the original Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s. More than 120,000 young adults have served in the Corps over its 40+ year history. Visit our website today: https://ccc.ca.gov