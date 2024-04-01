95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Join The American Red Cross In Their “Sound the Alarm” Volunteer Effort

Image courtesy of The American Red Cross

Volunteers are needed to help install more than 1,200 free smoke alarms for local families across the Bay Area, starting April 6th! The American Red Cross Bay Area Chapter is leading the Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation and home fire safety events as part of a national Red Cross initiative in April to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.

Register online at SoundTheAlarm.org/NCCR to volunteer for any of these Sound the Alarm events taking place across the Bay Area:

  • Saturday, April 6 – Concord – 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 6 – Los Banos – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 6 – American Canyon – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 11 – San Francisco – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 13 – Foster City – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 13 – San Jose – 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 20 – Oakland – 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 20 – Salinas – 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 20 – Lodi – 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 27 – San Rafael – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided before volunteer teams, with members of the Red Cross, visit area homes with scheduled appointments.

Because of generous donations, all services are free and available for people in need. Can’t join the event? Help by donating to the Red Cross at SoundTheAlarm.org to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires — which account for most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes.

