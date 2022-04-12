Join Saving Gracie on May 7th for “Bingo de Mayo”!

Saving Gracie, a local angel-fund for pets and their people, is very excited to announce our first live fundraiser in more than two years: Bingo De Mayo! The event is 5:30 p.m. May 7 at Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building, 549 Merchant St. Tickets are $75 and include a bingo card and first margarita! Our team is having the best time putting together the first-ever Bingo De Mayo Night featuring:
An All You Can Eat Mexican Feast
Live Bingo with Amazing Prizes (Cabo!)
Live Music Performance by Rockoustix
Baby-o’s Donut Truck
Dessert Auction
Saving Gracie has been busy the last few months. We’ve been partnering with more veterinarians, collaborating with local partners, and saving pet lives by saving spare change. Funds raised from Bingo De Mayo will help pay for pet medical care that otherwise would not be available to pets and their people due to financial hardships, etc. Find out more about us at www.saving-gracie.org 🙂