Join “Race For Research” To Raise Money For St. Jude Children’s Hospital May 12th and 13th

Image Courtesy of Race for Research

“Race for Research” is a Celebrity Waiter Dinner featuring NorCal Sprint Car drivers, ages 6 to 60, serving YOU during an amazing dinner/auction at The Hilton Garden Inn in Fairfield on Friday, May 12th! The next day, Saturday May 13th, drivers will compete at Dixon Speedway to raise more money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital! Get your tickets and reserve your table today at https://sjraceforresearch.maxgiving.bid/tickets, or call Mary at KPR: 408-595-8914. See you all there!

