Join NAMI Solano County For “NAMI-Walks” In October

Image courtesy of NAMI Solano County
NAMIWalks participants like you don’t just walk the walk. You are the walk. 
NAMIWalks is about people who think nothing of giving everything – their time, their stories, their heartfelt dedication to the cause: Mental Health for All. 
Now it’s your turn to step forward.  To join our caring community or to welcome new friends.  To accept the challenge and become the change through your commitment, togetherness and laughter.  To fuel mental health awareness, raise funds for NAMI’s mission and let people know they are not alone!

 

