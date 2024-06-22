Join NAMI Solano County For “NAMI-Walks” In October
NAMIWalks participants like you don’t just walk the walk. You are the walk.
NAMIWalks is about people who think nothing of giving everything – their time, their stories, their heartfelt dedication to the cause: Mental Health for All.
Now it’s your turn to step forward. To join our caring community or to welcome new friends. To accept the challenge and become the change through your commitment, togetherness and laughter. To fuel mental health awareness, raise funds for NAMI’s mission and let people know they are not alone!
|Saturday October 19, 2024
|
Location:
Lagoon Valley Park
1 Pena Adobe Road,
Vacaville, CA. 95688
|
Event Time:
9 am – 12 pm PT
1.0 mile
|
Contact Us:
NAMI Solano County
P.O. Box 3334
Fairfield, CA 94533
Hazel Bright
925-381-4314