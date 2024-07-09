95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Join Meals On Wheels Solano At Their Panera Fundraiser On July 31st!

Image courtesy of Meals on Wheels Solano County

On July 31st at The Panera at 1630 Gateway Blvd. in Fairfield between 7:00am and 9:00pm, 20% of the proceeds raised using the coupon code FUND4U at online checkout, in the Panera App, or at the kiosk in-cafe will support local Meals on Wheels programs!

You can go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner (or all three!) knowing that you’re feeding older adults in Solano County while treating yourself to a good meal! Get more details at www.mealsonwheelssolano.org or by calling (707)-425-0638.

See You There!

