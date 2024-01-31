95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Join Bay Area Bike Mobile At The Fairfield PAL Teen Center For FREE Bike Repair Day On 2/15!

Image courtesy of The Fairfield PAL Teen Center

The Bike Mobile can fix flat tires, adjust brakes and gears, and even replace broken or worn-out parts like chains, seats, and tires. The only thing it can’t do is replace missing wheels or gears. While the mechanics work on your bike they’ll explain how to keep your bike running smooth and share safety and maintenance tips! Space is limited and this is a first come, first serve event. Space is limited to 20 bikes.

Please call 707 330 8757 to sign up or for more information. 

Bike Mobile is a free, mobile, hands-on repair clinic and open to local students ages 18 and under.

• First come, first served. Space is limited.

• Bike Repair & Education.

• We can fix most broken parts: flat tires, brakes, shifters.

Funding for this program was provided by grant funds from the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.

