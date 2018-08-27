John McCain 1936 – 2018

With the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain last Saturday, I found myself asking the same question “What ever happened to Republicans like John McCain?” My recent blog post about his excellent book “The Restless Wave” (published by Simon and Schuster and the seventh book by McCain and his collaborator Mark Salter) noted that John McCain tells you how he feels, often in fun/salty language, about everything from running against Barack Obama in 2008, to his deep knowledge of devious Russian politicians, to sparring with his good friend, the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy. He details his displeasure with the current “Tribal Politics” and presents a compelling case for a return to bi-partisanship, when Democrats and Republicans worked together to actually get things done for The American People. One of my favorite passages from the book (page 200; I actually highlighted it) flows from McCain’s discussion of what makes him different from the current batch of right-wing, immigrant-bashing, isolationist politicians : “I’m a Reagan Republican, a proponent of lower taxes, less government, free markets, free trade, defense readiness and democratic internationalism.” McCain details his differences with Democrats and Republicans alike (especially what he sees as the foreign policy failures of both The Bush and Obama Presidencies), but he does it in a way that has the reader feeling they’re involved in a democratic discussion rather than a “you suck, I’m right” diatribe. It’s very telling that McCain chose both Presidents Bush and Obama to eulogize him at his upcoming service, perhaps a final demonstration to The American People that cooperation, patriotism and self-reflection are virtues we should all strive for.

John Young