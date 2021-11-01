      Weather Alert

JD Real Estate In Fairfield Is Hosting Their Second Annual CHP Toy Drive On 11/21!

JD Real Estate in Fairfield is hosting their Second Annual CHP Toy Drive!
The date is November 21st from 10 am – 2 pm. at their office: JD Real Estate, 1351 Oliver Road, Fairfield. The local CHP will be there to help with collection and distribution. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event and brighten a child’s holidays!
