It’s Vacaville Christmas Wish Time!

Christmas is right around the corner, and the Vacaville Christmas Wish board is busy preparing to serve Vacaville’s disadvantaged children. This is our 40th year of service! We need our community’s help…with donations and gifts. Thanks in advance for your help in ensuring our local children’s wishes are met; just go to www.vacavillechristmaswish.org and find a child’s “wish list” there. You can also contribute cash donations by visiting our website 🙂

Best to all,

Bridgette Grabowski

President, Vacaville Christmas Wish