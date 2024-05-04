It’s The Vacaville Museum Guild “Bunco Bash #36” Thursday, May 9th

The Vacaville Museum Guild Bunco Bash #36 will be Thursday, May 9th at the Saturday Club, 125 W. Kendal Street in Vacaville. Join the community at 6 PM for refreshments, wine, and other beverages, and then a Lasagna dinner, salad, followed by dessert. Bunco will begin promptly at 7 PM, with a chance to win some great raffle prizes!

Tickets are available at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave, Thursday-Saturday, 1-4:30 pm. Tickets are $30 (cash, check or charge), for On-line purchases go to vacavillemuseum.org/events. For further information, call the Museum at 707-447-4513.