It’s The “Toys For Tots” 2022 Kick-Off In Vacaville On October 1st!

We’ll have a booth set up with some Toy collection boxes, free goodie bags, lots of informational materials on how to:

Request toys for your family

Become a Toy Drop Site location

View the current Toy Drop Site Location list

We’re also looking for business donations of:

Packing tape Black permanent markers A dolly (we can return it after the campaign) 3 long foldable tables (we can return after the campaign) 10,000 black trash bags (“Toy Distribution Receptacles”) Gas cards

Restaurant/Grocery Store Gift Cards (To feed our volunteers during long days)

Any business that donates materials to us will get their logo on every Toy Collection Box that gets handed out. Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) non profit so they will also get the appropriate tax documents so they can write off their donations.

Last year we were able to provide toys, books, and stocking stuffers to over 9,000 Solano County children. I’d like to be able to give more this year to each child, so your help will go a long way towards reaching that goal.

What: 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign Kick-Off Booth Where: Vacaville Farmers Market Creekwalk Plaza at Andrews Park

614 E. Monte Vista Avenue, Vacaville When: October 1st from 8:00am – 12:00pm